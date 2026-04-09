Iran ceasefire teeters over Lebanon row as talks loom

TEHRAN

Calls were mounting on April 9 for the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran to be extended to Israel's war with Hezbollah, as a tentative ceasefire staggered under the weight of intense bombardment of Beirut, Tehran’s continued chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over whether negotiators can find common ground on a range of other differences.

U.S President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the Middle East war after agreeing a two-week truce to allow talks to end a conflict that has killed thousands and plunged the global economy into turmoil.

But the future of the negotiations was in limbo on April 9 after Iran denounced Israel's ongoing raids on Lebanon and Tehran's ambassador to Pakistan deleted a social media post saying an Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad, which was set to host the talks.

An official at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad told AFP that Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam's post was removed "because of some issues" and declined to say whether the delegation was still expected.

At least 203 people were killed and 1,000 wounded in Israeli strikes on April 8.

There had been conflicting diplomatic signals about whether the fighting in Lebanon was included in the U.S.-Iran truce, but Washington said that it was not and Israel made it clear that it has no intention of holding off.

"We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a social media post.

"Our message is clear: Anyone who acts against Israeli civilians, we will strike them. We will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary."

But, amid fears that the fragile truce could break down in the Gulf, there were international calls for the ceasefire to encompass Lebanon.

"Israeli actions are putting the U.S.-Iran ceasefire under severe strain. The Iran truce should extend to Lebanon," the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance backed Israel in saying Lebanon was excluded from the truce, days before he was due to lead talks with Tehran in Pakistan.

But Iran's speaker of parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf appeared to threaten the ceasefire, posting on X that the "workable basis on which to negotiate" had already been violated, making further talks "unreasonable.”

Ghalibaf listed three alleged US violations of the truce plan: The continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace and Washington's opposition to the country's right to uranium enrichment.

The bellicose rhetoric came ahead of high-stakes talks in Pakistan expected on April 10 or 1.

A key point of contention remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil as well as vast quantities of natural gas and fertilizer pass in peacetime.

Iran announced alternative routes on April 9 for ships travelling through the strait, citing the risk of sea mines.

But it was unclear if Tehran was in practice allowing vessels to pass through the strait, following reports on April 8 suggesting it was shut, something the White House called "completely unacceptable.”