Investment appetite remains strong in July

Investment appetite remains strong in July

Aysel Alp - ANKARA
Investment appetite remains strong in July

The data from the Industry and Technology Ministry show strong investment appetitive with companies filing more than 1,900 applications for incentives in July.

Companies, including global firms such as Samsung and Cargill, applied for incentive certificates for 66.3 billion Turkish Liras ($2.4 billion) worth of investments in the month.

If those investments materialize, around 26,000 jobs will be created.

The planned investments include Samsung’s upgrading investment for its mobile phone facility in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ, Cargill’s greenfield investment in the province of Balıkesir and AGM Teknoloji’s application for the establishment of a phone manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 2.5 million in the province of Kocaeli.

AGM Teknoloji will invest more than 600 million liras in the planned facility which will employ 150 people.

The data from the ministry showed that companies still want to go ahead with their plans to invest in the provinces which were hit in the February earthquakes, while large and small companies show strong interest in energy investments.

For instance, IC İçtaş plans to establish a 2.3 billion lira solar power plant in the Ezin district of the southern province of Hatay. Kalyon Holding applied for incentive certificate for the solar power plants it plans to set up in the provinces of Niğde, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep. Kalyon will spend more than 8 billion liras on those energy investments.

Another energy firm Eksim plans two wind farm investments worth a total of 3.1 billion in Istanbul’s Silivri and Sakarya’s Geyve districts.

Cargill applied for a 600 million lira greenfield investment to build a factory in the Altıeylül district of the western province of Balıkesir to produce chemicals.

The ministry also received many applications for textile, apparel and yarn investments in the eastern and southeastern provinces.

Economy, Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

    Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

  2. Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

    Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

  3. 21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

    21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

  4. Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

    Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

  5. Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

    Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Recommended
Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister
Gas production from Black Sea doubles: Report

Gas production from Black Sea doubles: Report
Geopolitical tension a major threat to climate action: IEA chief

'Geopolitical tension' a major threat to climate action: IEA chief
Tesla sales rise but fall short of expectations

Tesla sales rise but fall short of expectations 
Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September
Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September

Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September
WORLD Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

ECONOMY Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.