Investigation opened against man who carved tree for protection against COVID-19

  • April 10 2020 15:54:20

SAMSUN
Legal proceedings have been initiated by the Forestry Directorate for a man who carved a sanctuary inside a tree in the Black Sea province of Samsun’s Ayvacık district as protection against the coronavirus.

İlkay Gümüşsu had carved a sanctuary inside a tree to draw attention to the coronavirus epidemic and protect himself from the disease.

He also share photos on his social media accounts.

“Let corona come and find me here. I built a nest like a woodpecker. Hey corona, it takes heart to find me, have a good day,” Gümüşsu had said in a post.

Samsun Forestry Directorate teams took action after the images were released online.

The teams made investigations in the area where the beech tree is located.

It was determined that the tree was in the forest area and legal action was initiated against Gümüşsu as a result of the official investigation.

“Since two-thirds of the beech tree was cut out, it was determined that its life was harmed and legal proceedings were initiated against the person,” it said in a written statement made by the Forestry Directorate.

“If the citizens who encounter such adverse events report, the issue will be examined immediately by the teams and legal action will be initiated to detect irregularity,” it said.

Turkey,

