Investigation launches into deadly traffic accident

ISTANBUL

An investigation has been initiated into a tragic traffic accident of five vehicles, which claimed the lives of four children in Istanbul.

A moving truck experienced a tire blowout, causing tire debris to scatter onto a highway in the northern part of Istanbul on Sept. 4 at around 7:30 p.m.



Another vehicle carrying eight passengers collided with a truck that had to stop due to the tires wreckage on the road. With more vehicles involved in the accident, a significant number of police, gendarmerie, fire, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and the road was closed to traffic.



After strenuous efforts by the fire teams to reach the passengers trapped between two trucks, the lifeless bodies of four children were recovered from the vehicle, while a baby was rescued with injuries.

Authorities reported that the children who lost their lives were aged 1, 2, 8, and 17, while one critically injured individual was also transported to the hospital.



In the investigation into the deadly accident, three individuals, including the driver of the truck with the blown tire, have been detained.