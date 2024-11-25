Investigation launched into Russian plane fire at Antalya Airport

Investigation launched into Russian plane fire at Antalya Airport

ANTALYA
Investigation launched into Russian plane fire at Antalya Airport

Authorities have launched an investigation into a fire that broke out on a Russian passenger plane shortly after it landed at Antalya Airport in southern Türkiye on Nov. 24.

The SU95, operated by Azimuth Airlines, had 95 people on board, including 89 passengers and six crew members.

The incident occurred at 9:34 p.m. local time when the aircraft, arriving from Sochi, Russia, reported flames erupting from its left engine after landing.

Emergency teams responded swiftly, extinguishing the fire within minutes following an emergency call, Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry confirmed.

“The SU95 type and RA89085 registered aircraft of Azimuth Airlines traveling from Sochi Airport in Russia to Antalya Airport had an engine fire during landing. After landing at Antalya airport at 9:34 p.m., an emergency call was made by the aircraft pilots due to the fire. The fire was quickly intervened by our ARFF teams at 9:36 p.m.,” it said in a statement.

Passengers evacuated using emergency slides, and video footage shared by an aviation website showed flames and smoke billowing from the aircraft.

Operations at Antalya Airport were temporarily disrupted.

“Eighty-nine passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated at 9:43 p.m. and there were no injuries. Work is underway to remove the plane from the runway and landings at the airport have been canceled until 3 a.m. Take-offs from the airport are carried out from the military runway,” the statement detailed.

The same aircraft had experienced another emergency landing just a month ago. On Oct. 16, the plane reported a hydraulic fluid leak and sparks during landing at Vnukovo Airport. While all 102 passengers and six crew members were unharmed, inspections revealed damage to the landing great door.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Violence against women betrayal of humanity: Erdoğan

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

    Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

    Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

  3. Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

    Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

  4. Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

    Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

  5. Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader

    Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader
Recommended
Violence against women betrayal of humanity: Erdoğan

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs
‘Chinatown’ to rise in Manisa with BYD’s investment

‘Chinatown’ to rise in Manisa with BYD’s investment

Efforts underway to save Adıyaman’s rare floating islands

Efforts underway to save Adıyaman’s rare floating islands
Türkiye ranks second in number of universities in THE rankings

Türkiye ranks second in number of universities in THE rankings
AI software corrects mistakes in Turkish by foreign learners

AI software corrects mistakes in Turkish by foreign learners
WORLD Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

In a growingly unpredictable world, Türkiye’s contribution to the collective security of NATO is invaluable, the chief of the alliance, Mark Rutte said, in his first visit to Ankara after taking office.

ECONOMY Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to increase oil production in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak to 70,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿