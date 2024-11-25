Investigation launched into Russian plane fire at Antalya Airport

ANTALYA

Authorities have launched an investigation into a fire that broke out on a Russian passenger plane shortly after it landed at Antalya Airport in southern Türkiye on Nov. 24.

The SU95, operated by Azimuth Airlines, had 95 people on board, including 89 passengers and six crew members.

The incident occurred at 9:34 p.m. local time when the aircraft, arriving from Sochi, Russia, reported flames erupting from its left engine after landing.

Emergency teams responded swiftly, extinguishing the fire within minutes following an emergency call, Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry confirmed.

“The SU95 type and RA89085 registered aircraft of Azimuth Airlines traveling from Sochi Airport in Russia to Antalya Airport had an engine fire during landing. After landing at Antalya airport at 9:34 p.m., an emergency call was made by the aircraft pilots due to the fire. The fire was quickly intervened by our ARFF teams at 9:36 p.m.,” it said in a statement.

Passengers evacuated using emergency slides, and video footage shared by an aviation website showed flames and smoke billowing from the aircraft.

Operations at Antalya Airport were temporarily disrupted.

“Eighty-nine passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated at 9:43 p.m. and there were no injuries. Work is underway to remove the plane from the runway and landings at the airport have been canceled until 3 a.m. Take-offs from the airport are carried out from the military runway,” the statement detailed.

The same aircraft had experienced another emergency landing just a month ago. On Oct. 16, the plane reported a hydraulic fluid leak and sparks during landing at Vnukovo Airport. While all 102 passengers and six crew members were unharmed, inspections revealed damage to the landing great door.