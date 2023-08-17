Investigation launched into fashion shoot in mosque amid debate

Investigation launched into fashion shoot in mosque amid debate

ANKARA
Investigation launched into fashion shoot in mosque amid debate

An investigation has been launched by the prosecution into a director and model who were involved in a controversial filming shoot inside a mosque in the capital Ankara.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation against the director identified as B.K. and the model E.C. for filming at Kocatepe Mosque.

The office announced that B.K. and E.C. were detained on charges of "publicly denigrating religious values adopted by a section of the public."

The director and the model, whose procedures were completed at the police station, were referred to the courthouse and released with a judicial control order.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs filed a criminal complaint regarding the shared footage.

In a statement made by the directorate, it was determined that the shooting was carried out by people who came to the mosque as visitors without informing any authority and without permission.

"Our directorate has filed a criminal complaint against the persons concerned regarding these images, which are not in accordance with mosque etiquette and are disrespectful to say the least. On this occasion, we would like to take this opportunity to once again state that we invite everyone, for whatever reason, to refrain from such attitudes and behaviors that are incompatible with mosque etiquette and are offensive, and to be more sensitive about religious symbols and values,” the statement read.

Previously, the director B.K. shared the interior and exterior shots taken in the premises of the mosque under the title “The Magic of Opposites” on social media.

After the post, the outfit of the model who took part in the shoot sparked debate amid social media users.

fashion, Investigation,

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary
Country breaks temperature record as wildfires continue

Country breaks temperature record as wildfires continue
Expert warns parents on ‘catfishing’ children trend

Expert warns parents on ‘catfishing’ children trend
Germany leads in rejecting Turks visa applications

Germany leads in rejecting Turks' visa applications
Elderly profile survey of Türkiye to be conducted: Minister

Elderly profile survey of Türkiye to be conducted: Minister
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.