Investigation launched into fashion shoot in mosque amid debate

ANKARA

An investigation has been launched by the prosecution into a director and model who were involved in a controversial filming shoot inside a mosque in the capital Ankara.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation against the director identified as B.K. and the model E.C. for filming at Kocatepe Mosque.

The office announced that B.K. and E.C. were detained on charges of "publicly denigrating religious values adopted by a section of the public."

The director and the model, whose procedures were completed at the police station, were referred to the courthouse and released with a judicial control order.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs filed a criminal complaint regarding the shared footage.

In a statement made by the directorate, it was determined that the shooting was carried out by people who came to the mosque as visitors without informing any authority and without permission.

"Our directorate has filed a criminal complaint against the persons concerned regarding these images, which are not in accordance with mosque etiquette and are disrespectful to say the least. On this occasion, we would like to take this opportunity to once again state that we invite everyone, for whatever reason, to refrain from such attitudes and behaviors that are incompatible with mosque etiquette and are offensive, and to be more sensitive about religious symbols and values,” the statement read.

Previously, the director B.K. shared the interior and exterior shots taken in the premises of the mosque under the title “The Magic of Opposites” on social media.

After the post, the outfit of the model who took part in the shoot sparked debate amid social media users.