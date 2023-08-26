Investigation launched into ‘cheap pharmacy’ promo

ANTALYA

An investigation has been launched after a Russian family promoted a pharmacy on their social media account, claiming that their medications were cheaper and making negative statements about other pharmacies in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district.

A Russian family residing in Kemer opened a video channel on YouTube where they post videos on where Russians and Ukrainians who recently started living in Antalya after the start of the war should shop.

Despite such conduct being against the law, the Russian couple, who regularly produce promotional videos for numerous different sectors, advertised a local pharmacy in Kemer.

The 46-minute video advising other Russian nationals to shop in that pharmacy since they sell medicines at cheaper prices sparked the negative reaction of nearby pharmacists due to the claim that other pharmacies in the district sell drugs at a more expensive rate.

Several local pharmacy owners filed a complaint with the Antalya Chamber of Pharmacists about the pharmacy related to the promotional video, which was stated to be in violation of the Law No. 6197.

Speaking to local media on the issue, İsmail Erçin, president of the Antalya Chamber of Pharmacists, stated that according to the legislation, pharmacies are prohibited from advertising, and that an investigation has been launched into this pharmacy.

Noting that the court will make a decision about the pharmacy after the defense is received, Erçin said that such events are not seen as rare as one might think.

“We continue our investigation. Previously, there were 15-day, 3-day closure penalties and warning penalties for other pharmacies involved in similar cases. We would like to remind that it is also forbidden for pharmacists to distribute business cards.”