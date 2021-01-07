Investigation initiated over handcuffs at Boğaziçi University gate

  • January 07 2021 14:48:34

ISTANBUL
An investigation was initiated into police handcuffing shut the gates of the country’s top university during a protest of students demonstrating their rejection of the appointment of a new rector.

The handcuffs, claimed to belong to the security guards of Boğaziçi University, were hanged on the door by a police officer, daily Hürriyet reported citing police sources.

The police officer hanged the handcuffs to the gates without any instructions from his superiors, and a comprehensive investigation of the incident was continuing, according to the report.

Melih Bulu, who stood as a ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary candidate in 2015, was appointed rector of Boğaziçi University in a presidential decree issued on Jan. 1.

Hundreds of students at Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University took to the streets on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6 to march against the appointment of Bulu via a presidential decree.

They protested the appointment with banners reading “Kayyum Rektör İstemiyoruz” (We don’t want a trustee rector) following the announcement.

In separate interviews he gave, Bulu said he expected such reactions and understood the protesting students’ sentiments.

Following the demonstrations, special operations teams raided some houses and detained 40 protestors.

Some 24 of the 40 detainees were referred to court on charges of “resisting the police” and “violating the law on meetings and demonstrations.”

The interrogations of 16 people are still ongoing.

WORLD Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use on Jan. 6 bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiraling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country’s airport authority on Jan. 7. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.