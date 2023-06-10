Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The 14th International Istanbul Opera Festival opens today at Atatürk Cultural Center’s (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall and Theater Stage and will take place through June 22.

The festival will start with the Gala Concert by soprano Burcu Uyar, mezzo-soprano Perihan Asude Karayavuz, tenor Efe Kışlalı and bass Burak Bilgili, presenting works by famous composers. During the event at the AKM Opera Hall, the soloists will be accompanied by the Istanbul State Opera Ballet (IDOB) orchestra under the direction of Murat Kodallı.

As a tradition of the International Istanbul Opera Festival, the event will continue with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “Abducting from the Seraglio” on June 12 and 13.

One of the most beautiful examples of the Turquerie movement that emerged in Western Europe in the 16th century, influenced by Turkish-Ottoman culture and art, the work is staged by Caner Akın, true to its classical style.

Tan Sağtürk undertakes the choreography of the opera, to be accompanied by the IDOB Orchestra under the baton of Zdravko Lazarov and the IDOB Chorus under the baton of Paolo Villa.

“La Traviata,” composed by Giuseppe Verdi and libretto by Francesco Maria Piave, will offer the audience a unique opera feast on June 15. The work features the dramatic and interesting life of the protagonist Violetta Valery, who suffers and sacrifices for the love of the work.

The work will be staged by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet (IZDOB), which joins the festival for the first time, and accompanied by the IDOB Orchestra under the direction of conductor Tulio Gagliardo.

Andrea Chenier opera, one of the important works by Italian composer Umberto Giordano and staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB), will be on stage on June 18.

The short life story of poet Andrea Chenier, who was sentenced to death at a young age for his ideals during the French Revolution, is featured in the show, directed by Recep Ayyılmaz.

Choreographed by Özge Ay, the ADOB Orchestra under the conductor Raoul Grüneis and the ADOB Choir under the baton of conductor Maurizio Preziosi will accompany the soloists.

Festival to end with ‘Aida’ opera

One of the biggest productions of the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, “Aida” opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi will be staged jointly by the Ankara and Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Directorates on June 22.

Directed by Italian Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini, the work will be the closing performance of the 14th International Istanbul Opera Festival.

The choreography and dances of the opera, which features the impossible love of Roman commander Radames and the imprisoned Abyssinian Princess Aida, bring ancient Egypt to the stage with magnificent music, dance, decor and costumes.