Int'l Istanbul Opera Festival ends with Mozart

  • September 29 2020 07:00:00

Int'l Istanbul Opera Festival ends with Mozart

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Intl Istanbul Opera Festival ends with Mozart

The world-famous International Istanbul Opera Festival has ended with Mozart's The Abduction from the Seraglio.

During the eight-day festival ending on Sept. 27 night and held for the 11th time, art-lovers had both amusing and emotional moments.

The festival, however, could not reach the expected number of physical audience due to the strict measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But thousands could watch the festival on social media thanks to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism Özgül Özkan Yavuz said they worked to protect the connection between art and art-lovers during the pandemic.

The outbreak influenced also the content of the festival as the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 was also staged, giving references to COVID-19.

The event also pointed out that the Turkish people attach significance to compassion instead of holding a grudge.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges Armenia to 'end occupation in Upper Karabakh'

    Erdoğan urges Armenia to 'end occupation in Upper Karabakh'

  2. Turkey calls for making Mediterranean ‘peace basin’ again

    Turkey calls for making Mediterranean ‘peace basin’ again

  3. Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

    Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

  4. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  5. Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

    Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine
Recommended
Turkish music in sync with passion for soprano

Turkish music in sync with passion for soprano
Captive belugas take first swim in Icelands open waters

Captive belugas take first swim in Iceland's open waters
In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear
Oldest worship place in Black Sea region unearthed

Oldest worship place in Black Sea region unearthed
1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites
‘Indiana Joneses of Anatolia’ of Culture Ministry find stolen artifacts

‘Indiana Joneses of Anatolia’ of Culture Ministry find stolen artifacts
WORLD Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

At least 24 people have died after deadly clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latest violence in the decades-long territorial dispute sparked international calls on Sept. 27 to halt the fighting.  

ECONOMY Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

Famed for its sparkling seas, warm climate, bustling marinas, blue voyage cruises, upmarket tourism, and many other unique features, the touristic hotspot of Bodrum on the Turkish Riviera has continued to attract international tourists and investments despite the pandemic.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.