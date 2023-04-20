Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

ISTANBUL
Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

The Istanbul Finance Center (IFC) is an important project for the Turkish economy that will allow international funds to flow into the country, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has stated.

“The Istanbul Finance Center project will have a very important place in the future of the Turkish economy,” Kurum said at a news conference at the IFC.

“On the morning of May 15, all the funds will be at your doorstep. I went to all the international funds, and I met with all of them individually. You know what they want, if a leaf moves, they run away immediately. Because investors want trust, they want stability.”

Stating that IFC, which will mainly serve the Middle East and Europe along with Türkiye, has a project size of 65 billion Turkish Liras ($3.35 billion), Kurum said that the center is highly resistant to earthquake conditions with its solid ground covering 315,000 square meters.

Arda Ermut, the general manager of Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF), the main partner of the project, stated that the IFC is not only a real estate project but also offers many opportunities in the field of finance for local and foreign companies with the incentives and advantages offered.

He noted that the attractiveness of the region will become apparent with the regulation to be issued soon.

“The financial incentives and the investment environment are attractive to investors,” Ermut said, “We are already pleased with the interest of global companies.”

Ermut added that the IFC is important for deepening the financial markets and for Türkiye to gain a larger share in the global financial markets.

The IFC project, which will become a hub for close cooperation with Turkish and international businesses and investors, includes the offices of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (SPK), Borsa Istanbul, Türkiye Sigorta, Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, Vakıfbank and İŞ REIC.

The IFC will include 1.4 million square meters of office space, a 100,000-square-meter shopping mall, a congress center with the capacity to hold up to 2,100 people, a 30,000-square-meter five-star hotel and a car park with a capacity for 26,000 vehicles, all created within a “smart city” model.

The IFC will host up to 50,000 employees daily, offering a state-of-the-art working environment, as well as green space and leisure facilities.

The center is designed to deliver growth to the Turkish economy and international investors by becoming a regional center in the short term and a global center in the medium term.

TÜRKIYE Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

    Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

  2. US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

    US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

  3. YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

    YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

  4. Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

    Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

  5. US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

    US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Recommended
US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank
European car sales shift higher in March: data

European car sales shift higher in March: data
UK inflation remains over 10 pct as food prices rise

UK inflation remains over 10 pct as food prices rise
2023 growth expectations at 3.5 pct

2023 growth expectations at 3.5 pct
Consumer confidence rises 9 percent

Consumer confidence rises 9 percent
Domestic tourism expenditures up 97 last year

Domestic tourism expenditures up 97 last year
WORLD US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank another chance to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions, but rejected a key defense mounted by the bank.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.