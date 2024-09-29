Int’l firms have confidence in Türkiye’s economic policies: Sekhon

ISTANBUL
Executives of large global companies from 13 countries met with top Turkish officials, including Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Istanbul on Sept. 28 for the Investment Advisory Council for Türkiye gathering.

“We are very optimistic about the changes and ongoing reforms in Türkiye, and we also have great confidence in the policy framework,” said Manraj Sekhon, CEO of Templeton Asset Management.

Sekhon stated they had an “excellent” meeting and very productive sessions.

Maintaining stability and the policy framework and keeping it on track is key for direct investments, he added.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz along with a number of ministers, including Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, were also present at the event.

Executives of Templeton Asset Management, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), energy firm Vitol, Emirates NBD, Mitsubishi Corporation and Chinese carmaker Chery were among the attendees who held talks with Turkish officials behind closed doors.

The total assets of the companies that attended the event in Istanbul exceed $3.5 trillion. Those companies operate in the energy, automotive, tech, asset management, financial services, transport and telecommunication sectors.

It would be beneficial for Türkiye to continue its efforts to ensure price stability, said the communique released after the Investment Advisory Council meeting.

“Accelerating structural reforms and adopting innovative policies will boost Türkiye’s competitiveness, it added.

Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing
