Int’l bodies fail to provide peace, security: Erdoğan

CAIRO

International organizations tasked to produce peace and security fail to fulfill their responsibilities in the face increasing conflict and war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, calling on D-8 members to stand with the people of Syria as the country is building a new future after the collapse of Assad regime.

“Unfortunately, in the face of increasing conflicts, crises and wars, the institutions responsible for ensuring global security and stability are not fulfilling their duties,” Erdoğan said in his speech to the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 19.

The leaders of D-8 countries including Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Türkiye, Nigeria, Malaysia and Iran came together at the summit in Cairo hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas were also present at the summit where a special session will be held to discuss the situation in these two countries.

Citing that the D-8 leaders were gathered at a sensitive moment in the Middle East, specifying the new era launched in Syria after the collapse of the Baath regime on Dec. 8, Erdoğan reiterated that Ankara is closely following the developments in its southern neighbor.

Erdoğan called on D-8 countries as well as all other countries to show solidarity with the people of Syria in their difficult days.

“The people of Syria need unity and help to rebuild their war-torn country. As their neighbors and brothers, we are trying to contribute to this effort,” he said, underlining the importance of keeping territorial integrity and political unity of the country.

“The construction of a Syria free from terrorism, where all religious, sectarian, and ethnic groups live side by side in peace, is our most sincere expectation,” added the president.

On the D-8 summit agenda, Erdoğan stressed that the organization, which brings the eight most populous Muslim states together, should aim to strengthen itself by admitting new members and partners.

“With Azerbaijan, which has made significant strides in recent years and joined our organization, we are stronger today than in the past,” Erdoğan said.

He also recalled that the D-8 should generate programs for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises which would also boost trade ties between the member states.

In Cairo, Erdoğan was scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with some of the participant leaders.

Established in 1997, the D-8 aims to foster cooperation among member states, spanning regions from Southeast Asia to Africa.

Erdoğan slams Israeli expansionism in Syria

In an address during the special session on the Middle East, Erdoğan slammed Israel’s expansionism, which has recently vowed to double the number illegal settlements in the Golan heights.

“We, as the D-8 should give a stronger reaction against Israel’s moves that destabilize Syria and entire region,” he stated.

It will be very important for Muslim countries to play a leading role in exerting efforts to impose an arms embargo, cut trade and isolate Israel in the international arena, Erdoğan underlined.