International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival starts

İZMİR

The 7th International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet (DOB), started on June 29 with a “Swan Lake” performance by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet on June 29 in the magnificent atmosphere of the Ephesus Ancient Theater.

Ina Salenko and Marian Walter, principal dancers of the Berlin State Ballet, were also on stage in the show, which is among the best-known and most loved of classical ballet.

This year's program includes two operas, two ballets, two musicals and a children's opera, and five foreign guest artists will take stage, said DOB General Director Tan Sağtürk at a recent press conference.

Stating that a work for children was included in the festival program for the first time, Sağtürk said, "We attach great importance to introducing our children to art. DOB has six provincial directorates in Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Mersin, Antalya and Samsun. During the art season, they organized educational programs and hosted our children in opera houses. From costume workshops to ballet halls, from stage to decor workshops, children had the opportunity to get to know opera and ballet, which are both the most advanced and the most demanding branches of performing arts, very closely.”

Sağtürk said the festival received great interest, adding, "The fact that the interest in art increases a little more every year gives energy us. The State Opera and Ballet Directorate also considers the provinces that have never been visited and produce works according to the conditions of these places. For example, we went to Muş and presented works. We also visited earthquake zones. There is a great need for motivation in those regions.”

An opera was staged for children for the first time in the festival at the Necdet Aydın Stage on June 30.

Additionally, the festival is also featuring the popular musical “Hisseli Harikalar Kumpanyası” (The Joint Venture Company of Wonder) and will be staged at the Ephesus Ancient Theater on July 2. Kıvanç Tepe is the musical arranger and conductor of the work, which was written by Haldun Dormen, composed by Melih Kibar and whose lyrics were written by Çiğdem Talu.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's famous opera, “The Marriage of Figaro” will premiere at the Ephesus Ancient Theater on July 5.

“Tosca,” one of the most important classical opera works, can also be seen in the festival program. It will be staged by the Mersin State Opera and Ballet at Ephesus Ancient Theater on July 10. In the opera, award-winning South Korean-born soprano Lilla Lee and the famous tenor Enrique Ferrer will star in the leading roles.

“Zorba the Greek,” which brings the famous story of the Aegean to the stage, will be the closing event of the festival on July 13. The libretto and choreography of the work, inspired by the work of the same name by the famous Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis, are by Lorca Massine. Principal dancers and soloists of the Ankara State Opera and Ballet and Australian guest star artist Joshua Legge in the title role will be on stage.