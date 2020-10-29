International company ‘claims’ rights on Turkish folk songs

  • October 29 2020 07:00:00

International company ‘claims’ rights on Turkish folk songs

İhsan Yılmaz - ISTANBUL
International company ‘claims’ rights on Turkish folk songs

Universal, an internationally acclaimed company in the music industry, has illegally registered hundreds of Turkish folk music songs that are displayed on Youtube, according to a prominent Turkish producer.

The company appears to be the rightful owner of legendary folk songs by many musicians such as Neşet Ertaş, Mahsuni Şerif and Aşık Veysel.

Music producer Hasan Saltık, the owner of the Kalan Music, has filed a lawsuit at an Istanbul court against Universal.

At first, Saltık noticed that one of his folk singer’s song featured on Youtube was under the “claim” of the American giant Universal.

“‘Claim’ is a technical term, which is used to emphasize that it is yours. So, I immediately called the Istanbul office of Universal. They said that it was a software mistake,” Saltık said.

“They took back their claim on the Youtube video the next day. But my search got deeper, and I realized then that not only my artists but nearly all songs of Turkey’s prominent folk singers were under the ‘claim’ of this company as well,” added the producer.

With time, Saltık figured that the soundtracks of most loved Turkish TV series were also published under the company’s banner.

Saltık then filed a lawsuit in Istanbul to bring the issue under the notice.

“As soon as we found this irregularity, we asked the Istanbul Office of the company to give an explanation. The answer given was not satisfactory. They said it was a software error. What error? It has been continuing for years,” the producer said.

According to Saltık, Youtube’s Turkey office did not take any responsibility either on this. “We just give consultancy service to Youtube. You need to write the complaints to the headquarters in the United States,” the platform’s Turkey office told the producer.

While highlighting the importance of the “claim” rights, Saltık said, “When you ‘claim’ that a video or a song is yours on Youtube and that no one objects to it for 18 months, then Youtube starts to pay you.”

“As the songs are listened and their videos are watched, a copyright fee is paid to these international companies. These companies have been mooching on our folk songs,” the producer added.

“By this way, Universal may have earned millions of dollars illegally and unethically.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Security forces rescue over 300 asylum seekers in Turkey’s east, Aegean Sea

Security forces rescue over 300 asylum seekers in Turkey’s east, Aegean Sea
Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey 'strongly' condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Grandma, reportedly at age of 120, beats virus

Grandma, reportedly at age of 120, beats virus
Nearly 6,500 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

Nearly 6,500 liters of bootleg alcohol seized
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon
Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.