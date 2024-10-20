Interior Ministry to propose bill against unlicensed weapons

Interior Ministry to propose bill against unlicensed weapons

TEKİRDAĞ
Interior Ministry to propose bill against unlicensed weapons

The Interior Ministry will soon present a legislative proposal to the parliament aimed at imposing harsher and more deterrent penalties on those carrying unlicensed firearms, Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

"In the near future, our ministry will submit a bill to our parliament. We have a proposal concerning the deterrence of penalties related to carrying unlicensed weapons," Yerlikaya said during a meeting in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.

He noted that with the enactment of this proposal, "citizens will be encouraged to regulate themselves."

Yerlikaya's remarks came in the wake of a recent surge in criminal incidents within the country.

In another move following shocking events that have dominated the national agenda, the Justice Ministry announced that the penal execution system will be reformed, asserting that even minor offenses would result in imprisonment for offenders, thereby addressing the prevailing perception of impunity in society.

Incidents involving individual guns, the majority of which were unlicensed, resulted in the death of a total of 2,500 people in Türkiye last year, according to a report prepared by an NGO.

firearms ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

    Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

  2. CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

    CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

  3. Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

    Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

  4. Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

    Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

  5. E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month

    E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month
Recommended
CHPs Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison
Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara
Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister
Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen

Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen
Türkiye, Ukraine vow stronger ties amid regional war

Türkiye, Ukraine vow stronger ties amid regional war
Academic Kaboğlu becomes new head of Istanbul Bar Association

Academic Kaboğlu becomes new head of Istanbul Bar Association
Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister

Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister
WORLD Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East on Monday on a new push for an elusive Gaza ceasefire two weeks before U.S. elections, seeing a new opportunity from Israel's killing of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar.
ECONOMY Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge, Türkiye’s largest entrepreneurship event, will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 18-19 under the theme of "Lead the Future.”

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿