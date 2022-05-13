Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks

ANKARA
Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks

Interior Ministry has filed a criminal complaint against the Chair of the Victory Party, Ümit Özdağ, for his anti-refugee statements.

The petition of the interior ministry was submitted to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office Parliamentary Crimes Investigation Bureau on May 11. The petition included Özdağ’s statements in print and visual media, along with the ones on his social media account.

The ministry suggested that his remarks targeted social peace and tranquility through the issue of refugees.

Emphasizing that Özdağ’s statements exceeded the limits of freedom of press and expression, the petition said, “It is clear that the statements in question incite the people to hatred and provocation against foreigners, are incompatible with the requirements of a democratic society, and endanger public peace, public order and public security.”

The ministry demanded that Özdağ be prosecuted for crimes to be determined ex officio by the prosecutor’s office.

Özdağ recently drew attention with his anti-refugee rhetoric. Özdağ said he placed an order for a nine-minute film, “Silent Invasion,” in which director Hande Karacasu voiced the results of uncontrolled migration.

A few hours after the release of the film, Karacasu was detained on the accusation of “manipulating the information on refugees and irregular migrants.”

The far-right deputy Özdağ has long been making politics over anti-refugee sentiment.

Last year, he came under fire for posting a photo of an Afghan grocery store in Kırşehir province in which he said, “Afghan Market-Owner in the center of Kırşehir, a young person from Afghanistan.” He was criticized for spreading hatred and animosity against Afghan migrants.

The İYİ (Good) Party expelled Özdağ on Nov.16 last year over a discipline procedure launched after the MP accused the party’s Istanbul Provincial Chair Buğra Kavuncu of links to FETÖ, a terror organization blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt.

ARTS & LIFE Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  2. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  3. Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

    Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

  4. Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

    Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

  5. Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

    Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkey ranks 3rd in Europe on total fertility rate list

Turkey ranks 3rd in Europe on total fertility rate list
Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace
‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul

‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul
Celebrity’s sister lives with 165 dogs, five cats

Celebrity’s sister lives with 165 dogs, five cats
Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson

Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson
Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.