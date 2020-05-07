Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on May 7 eased curfew restrictions for people over the age of 65, those with chronic illnesses and young people under 20 years old.

In a statement, the country's Interior Ministry said that people over 65 years old would be allowed to leave their homes, remaining within walking distance and wearing masks, on May 10 between 11.00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. local time (0800-1200GMT).

Children under 14 years old will be allowed out on May 13 during the same hours, while 15-20 year-olds would be able to leave their houses on May 15, also within walking distance and wearing masks, the statement added.

Turkey introduced stay-home orders for those over the age of 65 on March 21, while those under 20 years old had been restricted since April 3 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that flower shops would be operating home-deliveries despite curfew over the weekend to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.