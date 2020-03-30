Interest in propolis increases amid virus outbreak 

MUĞLA
Interest in paste-like propolis, collected from the sap of flowers by the honeybees, has increased due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The price of propolis, which is produced in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Köyceğiz district and is claimed to strengthen the immune system, has surged to 2,000 Turkish liras.

Beekeepers are trying to collect propolis from the hives they opened early due to the high demand.

Ramazan Özçakır, who has been a beekeeper in Köyceğiz for 32 years, said that propolis has an antiseptic feature that balances pests, cold and heat coming from the hives.

"We collect the propolis raw. It is also sold as alcohol and water-based or olive oil-based liquid,” Özçakır said.

“We know that it is used in the treatment of cancer diseases. It also has a protective feature against the virus. It strengthens our immune systems,” he claimed. 

He recommended that the raw state of propolis be swallowed in the morning on an empty stomach in the size of a chickpea.

“Now the weight of the raw state of propolis is around 2,000 liras. Since the coronavirus outbreak happened, interest in honey and honey products has increased,” Özçakır said.

