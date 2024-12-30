Interest in non-smartphones on rise in Türkiye

Fulya Soybaş – ISTANBUL

The demand for non-smartphones, or "dumbphones," has surged in Türkiye, mirroring a global trend, especially among young people preparing for the university entrance exam who want to take a break from social media.

Amid the great technological advancements in the domain of the smartphone industry, people nowadays lean on dumbphones to keep themselves away from the detrimental effects of excessive social media use. According to The Guardian, dumbphones make up about three out of 10 phones sold in the United States, with the reason being individuals aiming at leading an “ordinary” life.

In line with this trend, Türkiye has also witnessed a remarkable surge in interest in non-smartphones recently, according to Alp Demir, a second-hand phone vendor. The interest does not only revolve around the sales of the phones — scores of people also flock to second-hand stores to fix their outdated or malfunctioning dumbphones.

This surge in demand is also closely associated with the challenging economic struggles prevailing in the country in addition to people seeking to take a break from social media, Demir noted, citing the outrageous prices in the technology domain and high taxes.

“Because of this, a lot of individuals, particularly young people, purchase dumbphones. We charge between 2,000 and 3,000 Turkish Liras for a functional, high-performing dumbphone,” he explained.

Dumbphones are widely preferred by young people as they wish to take some time off, avoid the illusion of social media and engage in a “digital detox,” according to IT specialist Osman Demircan.

Remarks made by various successful students support these claims.

Nur Dursun, a student securing the top spot in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam, noted that she “did not neglect her social life while studying” yet avoided using her phone or surfing social media.

Another student Yunus Emre Karataş, who marked a great success in the university entrance exam in 2018, echoed Dursun’s sentiments. “I was wasting too much time on the smartphone. Dumphones are useful for people who wish to succeed.”