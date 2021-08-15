Inter Milan sign Dzeko, Dumfries

  • August 15 2021 07:00:00

MILAN
Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko moved to Inter Milan on a two-year deal, the Italian Serie A side announced on Aug. 14. 

"FC Internazionale Milano is pleased to announce the signing of Edin Dzeko. The forward has joined the club from Roma on a permanent transfer, having signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023," Inter Milan said in a statement.

Dzeko played for German club Wolfsburg, England's Manchester City, and Italian side Roma.

The 35-year-old has won two Premier League titles, a League Cup and an FA Cup with Manchester City.

He also was a part of the Bosnia squad during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries joined Inter on a permanent deal, signing a contract with the club running through to June 30, 2025.

The 25-year-old defender previously made appearances for PSV Eindhoven and Sparta Rotterdam.

