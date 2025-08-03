Intel academy report urges civil defense upgrades in Türkiye

ANKARA
Türkiye should enhance its civil defense infrastructure — particularly shelters and early warning systems — to prepare for threats, the Turkish intelligence academy has warned in its report on the recent 12-day Iran-Israel war.

The National Intelligence Academy (MİA) emphasized that the confrontation offered a stark example of a new generation of warfare with profound and immediate consequences.

Israel launched on June 13 strikes on Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites in Iran as well as residential areas, killing over 1,000 Iranians. Iran also launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, killing 29 people.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in effect since June 24.

Despite Israel’s overwhelming technological superiority, its difficulty in intercepting missiles from Iran underscored the vulnerability even advanced states face in modern conflict — a scenario Türkiye should take seriously, the academy stressed.

The report recommended the modernization of Türkiye’s air defense systems and the enhancement of its anti-missile capabilities.

The academy underlined that Iran’s insufficient early warning systems and inadequate shelter infrastructure contributed to civilian casualties in several cities, including the capital Tehran.

In contrast, Israel’s robust civil defense infrastructure helped mitigate similar losses. The report urged Türkiye to develop comparable systems in its major urban centers, warning that civil defense capacity will be of critical importance in future conflicts.

The analysis also highlighted how modern warfare technologies — particularly those involving aerial components — are transforming the battlefield. It further underscored the growing significance of cyber warfare, electronic attacks and digital manipulation aimed at influencing public perception.

 

