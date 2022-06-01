Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September

  • June 01 2022 16:45:00

Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September

ISTANBUL
Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September

The lawsuit filed against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu started on June 1 and the first hearing ended with a postponement decision due to a demand by the prosecutor.

İmamoğlu faces up to four years in prison on charges of “insulting the members of the Supreme Election Council [YSK].”

The mayor did not attend the courtroom for the first hearing. His lawyers’ demand for a recusation was rejected by the court.

Following the prosecutor’s demand for time to examine the Notion, the trial is postponed to Sept. 21.

“The existence of such a trial is just disgraceful,” İmamoğlu said following the postponement.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections, held on March 31, 2019, were canceled by YSK within a week. İmamoğlui who won the repeated elections on June 23, 2019, was served the lawsuit for his words, saying, “Ones who canceled the March 31 election should look at the situation that we found ourselves in across the world and in Europe. Ones who canceled the March 31 election are fools. People should focus on this.”

insult trial, Turkey,

TURKEY Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September

Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

    Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

  2. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  3. People turning to cars as ‘investment’

    People turning to cars as ‘investment’

  4. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  5. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival
Recommended
Negative PCR tests no longer needed to enter Turkey: Ministry

Negative PCR tests no longer needed to enter Turkey: Ministry
Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’
Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden

Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden
Turkey to clear Tal Rifaat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan

Turkey to clear Tal Rifaat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan
Turkey to play important role in preventing world food crisis: Spokesperson

Turkey to play important role in preventing world food crisis: Spokesperson
Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs
WORLD Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

Iran condemned as "not fair" Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.