Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

  • February 26 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Only 5 percent of Turks exercise regularly, while 29 of them “do nothing” for a healthy life, according to a study that examines what people in Turkey pay attention to for a healthy life.

The latest study by Areda Survey, an Istanbul-based research company, has shown that Turks do not give importance to healthy living.

Nearly 34 percent of the participants in the research pay the most attention to “healthy nutrition” for a healthy life, while it was followed by “regular walking” with around 31 percent.

Some 4.8 percent of the participants stated that they regularly do sports activities such as fitness, swimming, boxing, wrestling, football or volleyball. However, the rate of those who stated that they do not “do anything” for a healthy life was around 29.3.

The research showed that the young population aged between 18 and 34 regularly exercises compared to the elderly, according to the results.

The figures also revealed that 29.7 percent of the youth regularly take walks, and 8.5 percent regularly spare time for sports activities such as fitness, swimming, boxing and wrestling.

The study concluded an outcome that more importance was given to sports for a healthy life in parallel with the increase in the level of education. However, it was noted that those between the ages of 34 and 55, regardless of education, both eat healthily and regularly exercise at almost the same level.

In terms of gender, it was observed that 3 percent of women and 6.6 percent of men regularly exercise.

Revealing that women are more careful and meticulous about a healthy life, at 44.4 percent, than men, the study also showed that the rate of women who are careful has reached twice that of men.

