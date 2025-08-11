Instagram location sharing feature sparks privacy fears

Instagram location sharing feature sparks privacy fears

CALIFORNIA
Instagram location sharing feature sparks privacy fears

Instagram users are warning about a new location sharing feature, fearing that the hugely popular app could be putting people in danger by revealing their whereabouts without their knowledge.

The Meta-owned image sharing platform added an option on Aug. 6 which shares locations using an Instagram map, similar to a feature rival Snapchat has offered since 2017.

Some users have since been shocked to discover that their location was being shared, viral posts have shown.

"Mine was turned on and my home address was showing for all of my followers to see," Instagram user Lindsey Bell wrote in reply to a warning posted by "Bachelor" reality television personality Kelley Flanagan to her 300,000 TikTok followers.

"Turned it off immediately once I knew but had me feeling absolutely sick about it."

In a TikTok video, Flanagan called Instagram's new location sharing feature "dangerous" and gave step-by-step instructions on how to make sure it is turned off.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri fired off a post on Meta-owned Threads stressing that Instagram location sharing is off by default, meaning users need to opt in for it to be active.

"Quick Friend Map clarification, your location will only be shared if you decide to share it, and if you do, it can only be shared with a limited group of people you choose," Mosseri wrote.

"To start, location sharing is completely off."

The feature was added as a way for friends to better connect with one another, sharing posts from "cool spots," Instagram said in a blog post.

Users can be selective regarding who they share locations with, and can turn it off whenever they wish, according to Instagram.

privacy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

    WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

  2. UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan

    UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan

  3. Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

    Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

  4. CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

    CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

  5. Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

    Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan
Recommended
Gen Z’s Y2K revival turns thrift shops into goldmine for older sellers

Gen Z’s Y2K revival turns thrift shops into goldmine for older sellers
Van to register, protect prehistoric rock carvings found at 3,000 meters

Van to register, protect prehistoric rock carvings found at 3,000 meters
Historic Spanish mosque-cathedral reopens after blaze

Historic Spanish mosque-cathedral reopens after blaze
SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars
Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September
Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn
WORLD Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

President Donald Trump said on Aug. 11 he’s placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to make the nation’s capital safer.
ECONOMY Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

The tourism sector in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has adjusted its 2025 target to 17 million visitors, down from an initial 18 million, as global inflation and ongoing conflicts in the region's north and south take a toll, industry leaders have said.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿