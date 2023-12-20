Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

ANKARA

Studies have shown that half of the population in Türkiye suffers from occasional bouts of insomnia, with 5 percent of them seeking treatment, revealing a serious trend around sleeping disorders.

Insomnia is a common issue, especially among white-collar workers who suffer from stress. Sleeping disorders may affect both the physical body and mental health. Therefore, experts highlight the importance of a good night’s sleep and proper rest for better health and well-being.

While answering the questions of journalists at the 59th National Neurology Congress on Jan. 18, Professor Dr. İbrahim Öztura, vice president of the Turkish Neurology Association, said, "Studies show that adults should sleep at least seven-and-a-half hours on weekdays and eight-and-a-half hours on weekends. This duration should be longer for children. However, Some people may be satisfied with five hours of sleep. If you feel rested, your sleep is good."

"It is advised to partake in a relaxing activity such as reading a book before sleep. Or if looking at social media relaxes you, you can switch to screen protection and prepare for sleep in yellow light. However, blue light is never recommended. People who have difficulty falling asleep [except children] may also take melatonin hormone supplements," Öztura added.

Melatonin is a natural sleep hormone secreted at night with the disappearance of sunlight. It regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Blue light may disrupt the natural production of melatonin resulting in trouble falling asleep.

While some sleeping disorders may decline after adulthood, insomnia appears to be persistent among all age groups.

According to research conducted by the Turkish Sleep Medicine Association, the number of people who say that they cannot sleep occasionally is around 50 percent, and the rate of people who seek treatment for insomnia is around 5 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of children between the ages of 0 and 18 who experience sleeping problems - wake up, walk, talk and shout in their sleep - is around 15 percent. This figure drops to 3 percent toward adulthood. However, it increases during significant life events such as university years or early stages of marriage.

Öztura also commented on the importance of sleep for children in their developmental ages.

"Sleep duration is very important for children because the body rests and completes its development during sleep. Some studies show that math intelligence improves in children with adenoids removed and are able to sleep better. The mental and physical development of the child improves when they sleep well. Insomnia may trigger certain types of epilepsy."