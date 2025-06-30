Information technology sector sets higher targets for 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye’s information technology (IT) exports reached $5 billion in 2024, with a target of $5.5 billion set for 2025, reflecting a projected 10 percent growth in the sector, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said.

“The IT sector is one of the most dynamic and promising areas of our services trade,” he stated.

Bolat highlighted the country’s growing prominence in digital technologies, attributing recent IT export successes to a powerful combination of a robust technology ecosystem, highly skilled talent pool and Türkiye’ strategic geographic position, bridging Europe and Asia.

Bolat stated that special support mechanisms have been established for key sectors within information technologies, including software, digital gaming, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and telecommunications.

“These policies led by our ministry play a significant role in positioning Türkiye as a regional hub for digital technologies,” Bolat emphasized.

“Our goal is not only to ensure a global presence for our sector but also to shape it into a competitive and influential player on the world stage.”

The minister noted that since 2012, the Ministry has provided funding to firms aiming to expand internationally within the service sector. “Among all sectors, the IT industry has benefited the most from these resources,” he said.

Services exports

He also highlighted Türkiye’s growing global presence in services exports, noting that the country ranked fifth worldwide in service trade surplus in 2024.

Türkiye recorded $115.2 billion in services export revenues in 2024. The tourism sector accounted for the largest share, generating $61.1 billion, followed by logistics and transportation services with $39.9 billion.

Other key contributors included business services — such as fairs, consultancy, professional and technical services, and R&D — which brought in $6.1 billion.

The telecommunications, computer and information services sector followed with $4.9 billion, while insurance and pension services contributed $3 billion to the total.

Türkiye’s services exports have outperformed the global average over the last 10 years, Bolat said, reiterating that the target for 2025 is to reach a record-breaking $121 billion in services exports.