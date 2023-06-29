Informal settlements on the rise in Antalya

ANTALYA
The proliferation of gazebos and sheds within the southern province of Antalya’s sea turtle breeding areas continues to skyrocket, defying demolition orders and raising the alarm, as their local population is anticipated to increase to an estimated 5,000 during Eid.

The Kumköy beach in Aksu district was previously declared as a “nesting area for sea turtles in danger of extinction” in March 2021. Especially in the Aksu and Serik districts, where thousands of people spend their summer holidays, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry took a demolition decision regarding the illegal gazebos and sheds on Kumköy beach and sent it to Aksu Municipality. However, the decision could not be implemented.

In the area where the demolition was supposed to be implemented, holidaymakers started to settle again after the renovations they made in the sheds. In the area, which is open to settlement, wooden villa-like sheds were recently built. Those living in these structures came together and established the Kumköy Culture Protection, Development and Sustenance Association.

It was learned from the local officials that the population in these sheds is expected to double and reach 5,000 on the Eid holiday.

While there are toilets, bathrooms and kitchens in the sheds; some of them even have a closed garage. In the past years, the people of the region met their electricity needs only with the energy they obtained from the battery of their cars, but now they have connected solar panels to their sheds.

Abdullah Kaya, the president of the locals’ recently established association, stated that there are even people coming from abroad to stay in the sheds.

“There are daily, weekly, 15-day, or monthly rentals here. There are shed owners who charge between 250 and 500 Turkish Liras per day.”

