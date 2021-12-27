Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

  • December 27 2021 07:00:00

Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

ISTANBUL
Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

A Turkish social media influencer has been sentenced to five months in prison by a local court for posting photos of sexual objects in Amsterdam on her social media account.

Merve Taşkın, a 23-year-old social media personality, went to the Netherlands on her birthday last year and visited the Sex Museum and Red Light District in the world-famous port city.

Taşkın shared photos of sexual objects, including a giant penis statue in the museum she took there, and also posed in her underwear in a red cabin where sex workers stand.

About three months later, she was detained by the gendarmerie teams at a hotel in Çanakkale where she was staying, upon the order of the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Taşkın, who was notified that an investigation was opened on charge of obscenity, was sued for up to three years in prison on grounds that she shared obscene posts.

Defending herself at a trial held at the Istanbul 20th Criminal Court of First Instance, Taşkın said she had the photos taken in a museum and shared them on her social media account.

The court sentenced the social media influencer to six months in prison and reduced the sentence to five months due to “good behavior,” deferring the announcement of the verdict.

Taşkın will be subject to five years of probation due to her sentence, and she will be imprisoned for five months if she commits a crime during this period.

“It shows how far behind the world we are in the scope of freedom of expression,” Taşkın said following the verdict.

Turkey, influencers,

TURKEY İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing
MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

    CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

  2. Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals

    Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals

  3. Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

    Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

  4. New economic model will place Turkey among top 10 economies: Erdoğan

    New economic model will place Turkey among top 10 economies: Erdoğan

  5. Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

    Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister
Recommended
In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas

In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas
İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing
Animal lovers slam nightclub for keeping giant shark in small tank

Animal lovers slam nightclub for keeping giant shark in small tank
Student falls from touristic train while taking photo

Student falls from touristic train while taking photo
CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race
Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister
WORLD Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

The eruption of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that destroyed hundreds of homes and large swathes of farmland has ended, officials said on Dec. 25 over three months after it began.

ECONOMY Turkeys drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey’s first drillship, Fatih, began drilling in the Türkali-7 location in the Black Sea on Dec. 24, according to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.