Influencer arrested over alleged money laundering, tax evasion

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court has arrested an influencer, widely known in the country for her opulent and ostentatious lifestyle portrayed through her social media posts, on multiple charges encompassing money laundering and tax evasion through several beauty centers and other enterprises.

Influencer Dilan Polat’s husband, Engin Polat, her brother and sister, Engin Polat’s father and brother and the couple’s lawyer were among the 12 individuals arrested, while six suspects were released on judicial control condition. Following the court decision, 12 people were sent to prison early on Nov. 5.

The couple’s extensive fleet of luxury vehicles was also seized, with allegations of amassing substantial wealth through an array of companies while laundering illicit funds and evading substantial taxes.

Since the first reports regarding the investigation on the popular couple’s assets and business, the case has been widely followed by the media and public.

Local media reported that after spending four days in detention, Dilan Polat, during her police interrogation, refuted all accusations, asserting that her husband and attorney were solely responsible for all financial and administrative decisions, emphasizing her role as nothing more than the "public face" of their endeavors.

Dilan Polat, who declared her monthly earnings as 150,000 to 200,000 Turkish Liras, failed to provide answers concerning the origins of their million-lira homes, vehicles and luxury possessions. On the other hand, Engin Polat contended that their wealth was amassed through savings and legitimate business, blaming their attorney Ahmet Gün and alleging that “they did whatever the attorney advised.”

The police’s financial crimes unit, analyzing all company accounts and digital records seized during an operation, compiled 26-page questions for Dilan Polat and a 40-page one for Engin Polat. Evidence was already obtained and the suspected matters were elucidated before posing questions.

