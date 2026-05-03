Inflation in Istanbul accelerates last month, shows chamber data

ISTANBUL

According to data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), consumer prices in Istanbul rose by 3.74 percent in April compared to the previous month, following a 2.97 percent increase in March.

The annual increase in the Istanbul consumer price index climbed from 37.86 percent to 36.83 percent.

The highest monthly increase was recorded in clothing and footwear, with 11.09 percent. Housing followed with 8.8 percent. Communication rose by 6.49 percent. Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.57 percent.

Household goods rose by 2.36 percent, while health climbed by 1.83 percent. Restaurants and hotels increased by 1.58 percent. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 0.87 percent. Transportation increased by 0.48 percent but entertainment and culture declined by 0.12 percent.

The April price index in Istanbul was influenced by seasonal changes in clothing and footwear products. Upward price adjustments in certain housing and communication services driven by public sources also played a role.

Seasonal effects in food and non-alcoholic beverages, along with market-driven changes in other categories, contributed to the overall increase.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release nationwide inflation figures for April on May 4.

According to a survey conducted last week by AA Finans among economists, the monthly inflation rate is expected to rise to 3.19 percent in April, up from 1.94 percent in March.