Defense exports soar nearly 80 percent

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry exports soared by 78.8 percent year-on-year in April, reaching $962 million, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

The defense sector accounted for 4.3 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. Between January and April, defense and aerospace exports rose 28 percent compared with the same period last year, totaling $2.87 billion.

“Despite increasing global competition and uncertainties, this performance is a strong reflection of high value-added production capabilities, systems proven effective in the field and sustainable export strategies,” said Haluk Görgün, president of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB), commenting on the latest figures.

“With our expanding international collaborations, deepening ecosystem and increasing production capacity, we aim to further advance our export performance,” Görgün said.

Among all industries, the automotive sector recorded the highest export volume at $3.9 billion, followed by chemicals and chemical products at $3.1 billion, and the electrical and electronics sector at $1.8 billion.