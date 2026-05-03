Renewables account for almost all new power capacity in 2025

Renewables account for almost all new power capacity in 2025

ISTANBUL
Renewables account for almost all new power capacity in 2025

The SHURA Energy Transition Center reported that 99 percent of the 7 gigawatts of new electricity capacity commissioned in Türkiye in 2025 came from renewable energy sources.

According to SHURA’s “Türkiye Energy Transition Outlook 2025” report, the country’s total installed electricity capacity reached 122.5 gigawatts, with renewables accounting for 62 percent. Installed capacity in solar and wind power rose to 40 gigawatts. The report noted that the goal is to triple this capacity by 2035, which would require about 8 gigawatts of new capacity to be added each year over the next decade.

Of the 7 gigawatts commissioned last year, 4.9 gigawatts came from solar and 1.9 gigawatts from wind. The report emphasized that Türkiye has made significant progress in its energy transition through renewable capacity growth and policy developments, highlighting the performance of Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) projects in supporting this process.

However, it stressed that achieving targets will require investments to be developed under free market conditions and financing to be strengthened through long-term renewable energy supply agreements (YETA).

The report identified “system integration” as the new stage in the energy transition. Strengthening grid infrastructure, expanding energy storage capacity, increasing demand-side participation and improving market design were highlighted as priorities.

It also underlined the critical role of electrification and the shift to high-value-added industrial production. Roadmaps for emerging technologies such as green hydrogen and battery storage were noted as essential.

Additionally, the report stated that Türkiye's energy imports fell by 5 percent last year to $62.5 billion, while the energy-related foreign trade deficit declined by 4 percent to $47 billion. This improvement was largely attributed to international price developments.

 

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