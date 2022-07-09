Inflation expectations rise in July

  • July 09 2022 07:00:00

Inflation expectations rise in July

ANKARA
Inflation expectations rise in July

The end-year inflation expectations in Türkiye increased from 64.59 percent in June to 69.94 in July, according to the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Participants.

Consumer prices are expected to increase by 3.4 percent on a monthly basis in June, while the monthly inflation rate is forecast to ease to 2.88 percent in August, the survey, which was released on July 8, also showed.

Annual consumer price inflation accelerated from 73.5 percent in May to 78.6 percent in June, with prices advancing 4.95 last month from May.

The 12-month ahead inflation expectations also increased from 37.91 percent in June to 40.23 percent in July.

Participants of the Central Bank survey revised upwards their GDP growth expectations for 2022 from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent, while their economic growth forecast for 2023 remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.8 percent.

The Turkish economy grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, after expanding 9.1 percent in the final quarter of 2021. In the whole of 2021, the country’s economy grew by 11 percent, up from the 1.8 percent expansion recorded in 2020.

Participant of the survey lifted their current account deficit estimate for 2022 from $37 billion to $37.54 billion and from $23 billion to $24.36 billion for next year.

The Survey of Market Participants monitors the expectations of decision-makers and experts in the financial and real sectors regarding various economic variables. This month’s 48 participants of the survey included business organizations, holding companies, banks, the non-financial sector and professionals.

Inflation,

ECONOMY Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

  2. Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

    Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

  3. Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

    Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

  4. Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

    Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

  5. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951
Recommended
Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled

Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled
Global effort to police ‘greenwashing’ begins to take shape

Global effort to police ‘greenwashing’ begins to take shape

Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months

Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months
Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May
Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships
Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits

Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits
WORLD Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

Huge crowds of Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat on July 8, the high point of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years in a row.
ECONOMY Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened by $3.2 billion from a year ago to stand at $6.5 billion in May, the country’s Central Bank said on July 8.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.