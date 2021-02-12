Industrial output rose 9% year-on-year in December

  • February 12 2021 10:46:20

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's industrial production index in December rose 1.3% on a monthly basis and 9% on an annual basis, the country's statistical authority said on Feb. 12. 

The manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise among industrial sub-sectors, with 9.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up 4.9%, while the mining and quarrying index rose 6% during the same period.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2020, calendar-adjusted industrial production climbed 10.1% compared with the previous year's same quarter.

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 4.8% compared to the previous quarter.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originating effects.

