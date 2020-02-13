Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

  • February 13 2020 12:09:46

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

ANKARA
Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.

In the month, all the three main sub-indices -- mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning -- rose by 9.8 percent, 9.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

However, the figure up by 1.9 percent in December, compared with the previous month.

Turkey's industrial production also saw an increase of 5.8 percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2019.

Mustafa Varank, the Turkish industry and technology minister, said on Twitter that the industrial production index hit the 21-month-high in December.

He said the country focused on making permanent this performance and production-based growth.

"We are working for a year in which growth is accelerating, the real sector is strengthening, and employment is on the rise," the minister said.

"On an annual basis, all components of the index remained positive. The strong trend in the fields of capital goods, intermediate goods and high technology is an indication that we are on the right track for the future," he added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Turkish economy sees total turnover rise 21 pct in Dec

Turkish economy sees total turnover rise 21 pct in Dec
Turkeys Arçelik files patent lawsuit against LG

Turkey's Arçelik files patent lawsuit against LG
Winter wonderland in Turkeys east attracts 1.3 mln tourists

Winter wonderland in Turkey's east attracts 1.3 mln tourists
Turkey to export coronavirus diagnostic kit

Turkey to export coronavirus diagnostic kit
Turkey to post $1.2 bln current account surplus: Survey

Turkey to post $1.2 bln current account surplus: Survey
Turkish automotive sector to recover in 2020: Report

Turkish automotive sector to recover in 2020: Report
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.