Industrial output increases, unemployment rate declines

Industrial output increases, unemployment rate declines

ISTANBUL
Industrial output increases, unemployment rate declines

The pace of annual growth in industrial production gathered momentum, while the country’s unemployment rate declined in December, separate data showed on Feb. 10.

Industrial production surged 7 percent year-on-year in the final month of last year, accelerating from the 1.6 percent increase recorded in November, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The country’s industrial output contracted for five consecutive months between June and October last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose by 5 percent in December after increasing 2.9 percent in November.

In the key manufacturing sector, output went up by 6.8 percent year-on-year and 5.6 percent, said the statistics authority.

Among other sub-indexes, the mining and quarrying index increased by 1.8 percent and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index by 11.4 percent in December 2024, year-on-year.

Intermedia goods production exhibited an annual and monthly increase of 0.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

The durable consumer goods manufacturing sector’s output rose 1.1 percent from a year ago, while non-durable consumer goods production fell 0.3 percent annually but increased 2.3 percent monthly

Energy production soared 11.3 percent from the same month of the previous year and the month-on-month increase was 0.5 percent.

 Unemployment rate falls

Separate data from TÜİK showed on Feb. 10 that the unemployment rate declined for the second month in a row.

The country’s jobless rate slowed from 8.6 percent in November to 8.5 percent in December.

The number of unemployed people fell by 39,000 monthly to a little more than 3 million.

The unemployment rate for men and women was 6.9 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

The country’s labor force was estimated at 35.74 million as of December, down from 35.84 million in the previous month.

The labor force participation rate declined from 54.2 percent in November to 54.1 percent with the employment rate standing at 49.5 percent.

Among the 15-24 age group, the youth unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month to hit 16.3 percent in December, according to TÜİK.

The youth unemployment was 13.1 percent for men and 22.1 percent for women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

    Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

  2. Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

    Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

  3. Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

  4. Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

    Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

  5. Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

    Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Recommended
Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye
Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve
Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged
BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech

BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech
Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025

Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025
OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer

OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer
WORLD Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all hell" would break loose unless Hamas releases every Israeli hostage by the weekend.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's giant sovereign wealth fund, worth nearly $1.75 trillion, invested over $1.57 billion in company shares in Türkiye as of the end of 2024.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿