Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has hosted his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto for official talks on April 10, who expressed support to the nation of Türkiye in its pursuit of justice in an uncertain world.

“As leaders of the global south, as strategic partners, we need to take responsibility for creating a new global order,” Subianto stated.

The leaders signed three cooperation agreements, particularly in the fields of disaster and emergency management, culture and tourism and media, public relations and communications, after high-level talks and delegation meetings at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.



Erdoğan mentioned that, during the meetings, the countries have evaluated potential steps to be taken to increase the trade volume to the target of 10 billion dollars "on the basis of mutual benefit."

His remarks came during a joint news conference with Subianto.

The Turkish President said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defending the Palestinian cause, hailing Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

Earlier, in an address to Turkish Parliament, Subianto said that Indonesia wants to “stand side by side with Türkiye in defense of justice and righteousness in a world full of uncertainties.”

The Indonesian leader said that his country will offer temporary shelter to at least 1,000 Palestinian medical evacuees and children orphaned in Gaza.

Lauding warm ties with Ankara, Subianto said, “For us, Türkiye is actually a continuation of the Ottoman Empire and we remember the historical relations between us.”

The president also stated that he appreciated Türkiye’s stance on Israel’s attacks in Gaza, especially “while many countries remained silent.”“

Subianto has been on a two-day official visit to Türkiye since April 9.

Addressing Turkish lawmakers, the 73-year-old Indonesian leader turned nostalgic, recalling the days of his youth.

“My hero, my icon was Mustafa Kemal Atatürk along with Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II,” he said, referring to the founder of modern Türkiye and Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror.

Subianto emphasized that he is in Ankara not only as the president of Indonesia but also as a “best friend and brother.”

He added that Türkiye holds a very special place in the hearts of Indonesians, as it represents “the greatest Muslim civilization for them.”

Subianto is expected to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), which will take place under the auspices of President Erdogan on April 11-13 in the resort province of Antalya.