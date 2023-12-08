Indian textile roadshow held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Consulate General of India in Istanbul held a special roadshow on the Indian textile sector in Istanbul on Dec. 6.

The special event was a curtain raiser to "Bharat Tex 2024," a textile mega event to be held in India from Feb. 26-29 next year in the capital New Delhi, the consulate general said in a statement.

“Organized by a consortium of textile export promotion councils in India, Bharat Tex will be the largest global textile event ever organized by India, covering the entire value chain of textiles from farm to fashion.”

Speaking at the event in Istanbul, Consul General of India Mijito Vinito emphasized the immense untapped potential between India and Türkiye in the textiles sector, an area that has a similar focus and impact on the people.

Chairman Bhadresh Dodhia of the Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) invited Türkiye’s textile sector to Bharat Tex and underlined the vast avenue for partnerships for mutual benefit.

The textile event was attended by a substantial number of exporters, buyers and leaders of textile associations in Turkiye, the statement added.

“Questions were asked on the potential in technical textiles, denim, Bharat Tex B2B opportunities and costing. Several companies expressed keen interest in the Bharat Tex mega event and also in greater engagement with the Indian textile sector.”

This was the first of several textile sector-related engagements with India that will be held in Istanbul and Türkiye in the coming months.

“The textile sector is an important element of the bilateral trade between the two countries and an area of vast potential,” the statement said.