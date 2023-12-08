Indian textile roadshow held in Istanbul

Indian textile roadshow held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Indian textile roadshow held in Istanbul

The Consulate General of India in Istanbul held a special roadshow on the Indian textile sector in Istanbul on Dec. 6.

The special event was a curtain raiser to "Bharat Tex 2024," a textile mega event to be held in India from Feb. 26-29 next year in the capital New Delhi, the consulate general said in a statement.

“Organized by a consortium of textile export promotion councils in India, Bharat Tex will be the largest global textile event ever organized by India, covering the entire value chain of textiles from farm to fashion.”

Speaking at the event in Istanbul, Consul General of India Mijito Vinito emphasized the immense untapped potential between India and Türkiye in the textiles sector, an area that has a similar focus and impact on the people.

Chairman Bhadresh Dodhia of the Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) invited Türkiye’s textile sector to Bharat Tex and underlined the vast avenue for partnerships for mutual benefit.

The textile event was attended by a substantial number of exporters, buyers and leaders of textile associations in Turkiye, the statement added.

“Questions were asked on the potential in technical textiles, denim, Bharat Tex B2B opportunities and costing. Several companies expressed keen interest in the Bharat Tex mega event and also in greater engagement with the Indian textile sector.”

This was the first of several textile sector-related engagements with India that will be held in Istanbul and Türkiye in the coming months.

“The textile sector is an important element of the bilateral trade between the two countries and an area of vast potential,” the statement said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

    Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

  2. Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

    Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

  3. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

  4. UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

    UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

  5. Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

    Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Recommended
Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Antalya welcomes record 15.4 million tourists in 11 months

Antalya welcomes record 15.4 million tourists in 11 months
Türk Telekom mulls big tech investment with a foreign company: CEO

Türk Telekom mulls big tech investment with a foreign company: CEO
Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery
Norway union threatens sympathy blockade against Tesla

Norway union threatens sympathy blockade against Tesla
Tailors, cobblers busy restoring old clothes, shoes

Tailors, cobblers busy restoring old clothes, shoes
WORLD Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.
ECONOMY Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

A much-anticipated US approval of wider bitcoin trading has helped the world's biggest cryptocurrency reach 20-month heights, risking however pain for new investors unaccustomed to its volatility.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.