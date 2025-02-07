India delivers first rate cut in 5 years amid growth concerns

NEW DELHI
India's central bank cut interest rates on Feb. 7 for the first time in nearly five years, as concerns over a growth slowdown in the world's fifth largest economy outweighed inflation risks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate, the level at which it lends to commercial banks, would be reduced by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

While major central banks around the world cut rates last year, with some continuing to do so, lingering inflation prevented India's from following suit.

Retail inflation in the country has cooled recently, coming in at a four-month low of 5.22 percent in December, but still remains above the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.

Easing price pressure now appears to have provided room to focus on boosting growth.

India's economy expanded much slower than expected in the September quarter, owing to sluggish manufacturing and tepid urban consumption.

It is now forecast to expand this fiscal year at its slowest pace since the Covid-19 pandemic, having grown more than eight percent last year.

The RBI's decision comes less than a week after the government unveiled sweeping income tax cuts in its annual budget, looking to put more money in the hands of consumers reeling from high food prices and weak wage growth.

India's economy grew 5.4 percent in the September quarter, its worst performance in seven quarters and lower than analyst expectations of 6.5 percent.

While the reading still places India among the world's fastest-growing major economies, it indicates a moderation in the breakneck pace of expansion seen for much of 2023 and 2024.

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
