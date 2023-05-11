Homeland Party leader İnce withdraws from presidential race

Homeland Party leader İnce withdraws from presidential race

ANKARA
Homeland Party leader İnce withdraws from presidential race

Muharrem İnce, one of four presidential contenders, has announced his decision to withdraw from the race and expressed his fury over conspiracies against him that included a fake sex video tape.

“I withdraw my candidacy. I do it for my country,” İnce said at a press conference on May 11 in the Turkish capital. İnce did not disclose who he will support for the presidency but recalled that he was a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for decades before founding his Homeland Party in 2022.

Following İnce’s withdrawal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, oppositional joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and nationalist alliance leader Sinan Oğan will remain as three contenders for the presidential polls that will take place on Sunday.

“I wanted to create a third way. But we failed to do so,” İnce said, explaining that he was offering a new political track for the real followers of the principles and values of Atatürk, the founder of the modern Republic of Türkiye.

Although he has withdrawn, İnce called the people to vote for the Homeland Party which is running for the parliament.

İnce also complained about a slander campaign against him since his nomination to the presidency. “In my 45 years in politics, I have never seen the things I witnessed in the past 45 days,” he said, criticizing the police and prosecutors for not taking any action on all these conspiracies.

One of the conspiracies included a sex video. “This is fake,” İnce said, expressing his fury and blamed the FETÖ for the release of it. In the meantime, Ankara chief prosecutor launched an investigation into the video tape on May 11.

Kılıçdaroğlu spoke to İnce on the phone

On late May 10, Kılıçdaroğlu held a phone conversation with İnce after the release of the tape. It was reported that Kılıçdaroğlu expressed his support to İnce and suggested to fight together against those who conspired against him.

“We still have a place on our [oppositional] table for him,” he was quoted as saying. İnce, a former CHP member and presidential candidate in 2018, has long been criticized by his former party members for trying to divide the votes to the advantage of President Erdoğan.

Turkey, Elections,

TÜRKIYE Talks for extension of grain deal to continue: Ankara

Talks for extension of grain deal to continue: Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Talks for extension of grain deal to continue: Ankara

    Talks for extension of grain deal to continue: Ankara

  2. RTÜK to sanction election ban violations

    RTÜK to sanction election ban violations

  3. Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants

    Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants

  4. Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Syria to form committee: Turkish FM

    Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Syria to form committee: Turkish FM

  5. Homeland Party leader İnce withdraws from presidential race

    Homeland Party leader İnce withdraws from presidential race
Recommended
Talks for extension of grain deal to continue: Ankara

Talks for extension of grain deal to continue: Ankara
RTÜK to sanction election ban violations

RTÜK to sanction election ban violations
Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants

Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants
Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Syria to form committee: Turkish FM

Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Syria to form committee: Turkish FM
Women and youth will decide who will run Türkiye: Kılıçdaroğlu

Women and youth will decide who will run Türkiye: Kılıçdaroğlu
Cold, soaking rains persist in west of country

Cold, soaking rains persist in west of country
WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines (THY) carried 23.6 million passengers in the January-April period, up nearly 34 percent from a year ago.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.