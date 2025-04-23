IMF ups its growth forecast for Turkish economy to 2.7 percent

WASHINGTON
The Turkish growth is projected to bottom out in 2025 at 2.7 percent and accelerate to 3.2 percent in 2026, owing to recent pivots in monetary policy, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

In January, the IMF had forecast GDP growth rates of 2.6 percent for this year and 3.2 percent for the next.

The IMF expects Turkish inflation to be 35.9 percent at the end of 2025 and ease to 22.8 percent in 2026.

It projects that the country’s current account deficit will be 1.2 percent of GDP both in 2025 and 2026.

The fund slashed its forecast for global growth this year and warned of an increase in global financial stability risks, citing the effect of U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff policies on the world economy.

The IMF's projections, which incorporate some but not all tariff measures introduced this year, see the global economy growing by 2.8 percent this year, 0.5 percentage points lower than the previous WEO forecast in January.

Global growth is then forecast to hit 3.0 percent next year, down 0.3 percentage points from January.

