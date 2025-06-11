IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

WASHINGTON
An IMF team visited Syria for the first time since 2009 to take part in efforts to rebuild the economy after years of civil war and the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the lender said on June 10.

The International Monetary Fund's trip to Damascus took place from June 1 to June 5, and its team sought to discuss authorities' priorities and how to help achieve them.

"Syria faces enormous challenges following years of conflict that caused immense human suffering and reduced its economy to a fraction of its former size," said Ron van Rooden, who led the visit.

Around six million people have fled the country, while another seven million have been displaced internally, he noted.

"Output has plummeted, real incomes have fallen sharply, and poverty rates are high," he said, adding that state institutions have also been weakened with much infrastructure destroyed.

"There is great urgency to address these challenges and achieve a sustainable economic recovery," van Rooden said in a statement at the end of the mission.

Much of Syria's infrastructure has been destroyed by the war, which began with a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Last month, the IMF said it had held useful discussions with Syria's economic team.

The Fund's last comprehensive review of the health of the Syrian economy was done in 2009, before the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

In April, Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced that they would settle Syria's debt to the World Bank, totaling about $15 million.

The World Bank suspended operations in Syria when the war began. The settlement of its arrears will allow it to resume accessing the bank's financial support and technical advice.

 

