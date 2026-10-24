IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency

IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency

WASHINGTON
IMF cites gains in Türkiye’s fiscal transparency

 

Türkiye has made significant progress in fiscal transparency over the past decade, placing it among the leading countries assessed by the International Monetary Fund, according to an updated report.

The IMF’s Fiscal Transparency Evaluation examines government financial reporting, budgeting and the management of fiscal risks. Around 40 countries have undergone assessments, including Britain, Finland, Ireland, Austria and Portugal.

The report credited improvements in fiscal statistics, the introduction of performance-based program budgeting and reforms to implement international public sector accounting standards.

Türkiye now meets good or advanced practice in nearly two-thirds of the principles in the IMF’s Fiscal Transparency Code, the fund said.

The gains reflect more than two decades of institutional reform. An IMF review in 2000 found weaknesses in budget preparation and implementation, with public financial reporting largely confined to cash-based budget information. Balance-sheet data were limited, while fiscal risks were insufficiently disclosed.

By the 2015 assessment, the legal framework had strengthened, medium-term budgeting had improved and financial reporting had expanded to cover the general government sector.

In its latest evaluation, the IMF identified fiscal reporting as Türkiye’s strongest area, followed by forecasting and budgeting. It also found scope for further reform in fiscal risk analysis.

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