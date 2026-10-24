Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline

Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline

ISTANBUL
Turkish car market holds sixth place despite sales decline

Türkiye remained Europe’s sixth-largest passenger car market in the first nine months of 2026 despite a 15.45 percent decline in sales, while also retaining sixth place in battery-electric car sales.

Sales totaled 627,977 units, placing Türkiye behind Germany, Britain, Italy, France and Spain, according to data compiled from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

ACEA’s figures, released on Oct. 22, showed registrations across the EU, European Free Trade Association countries and Britain rising 6.3 percent to 10.56 million. All five markets ahead of Türkiye grew, while Türkiye recorded the steepest percentage decline among the 10 largest markets.

Battery-electric car sales in Türkiye fell 9.1 percent to 120,329 units. Germany, Britain and France led that market, followed by Belgium and Denmark.

Türkiye was the only country among the 10 largest battery-electric markets to record a decline. Sales rose 58.1 percent in Germany, 79.1 percent in France and 30.2 percent in Britain.

Despite the decline in volume, battery-electric cars increased their share of Türkiye’s shrinking market to 19.2 percent from 17.8 percent a year earlier.

Within the EU, battery-electric cars accounted for 22.7 percent of registrations, up from 16.1 percent. Hybrids remained the largest category with a 36.3 percent share, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 10.1 percent.

The combined share of gasoline and diesel cars fell to 28.2 percent from 36.9 percent.

Türkiye’s inclusion in the EU’s proposed “Made in EU” rules remains uncertain following a Franco-German compromise on the plan, which aims to support European production against Chinese competition.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius told the Berlin Global Dialogue this week that modern cars relied on thousands of parts sourced worldwide. Local production requirements could make supply chains more resilient but would also raise costs, he warned.

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