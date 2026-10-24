Russia agrees to new Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to resume talks with the United States in Abu Dhabi in November, as details emerged of a new American proposal to end the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Oct. 23 that the talks were planned for the first half of the month. He did not rule out European participation, saying wider discussions on European security would require other countries’ involvement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed plans for technical-level negotiations and called for a subsequent meeting of leaders to resolve the main outstanding issues.

The announcement followed meetings by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff with Zelensky and European officials in Oslo on Oct. 20, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg the following day.

Putin said on Oct. 22 that Moscow wanted a lasting settlement rather than a temporary ceasefire, with security arrangements for both Russia and Ukraine. He also repeated Russia’s claim to Donbas, which Kyiv rejects.

The Economist reported proposals for a demilitarized zone in Donbas, ending Ukraine’s NATO bid and easing sanctions on Russia.

Speaking to CNN on Oct. 22, Zelensky indicated he was open to a ceasefire along the current front line. But he rejected surrendering territory still held by Ukraine or recognizing occupied areas as Russian.

“It’s not something personal between me and President Trump,” he said, while warning that easing sanctions would strengthen Putin. He urged allies to maintain pressure on Moscow and provide more air defense missiles.

Zelensky also said restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite services had not been fully lifted, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s assurances that access had been restored.

“It works, but it’s still limited,” he told ABC News on Oct. 23, referring to Starlink.

Trump said he had heard the problem was fixed but would speak to SpaceX’s Elon Musk if it persisted. His administration has denied ordering a slowdown.

Separately, the White House announced a localized ceasefire in Oleshky, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, starting Oct. 29.

It credited first lady Melania Trump with securing the agreement, under which Russia and Ukraine would temporarily halt military activity in the city to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and preparations for civilian evacuations through a safe corridor.