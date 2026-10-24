Art Basel Paris, major museums closed amid protest fears

PARIS

Art Basel organizers say the decision was made to protect visitors, exhibitors, partners, staff and artworks.

Art Basel Paris, one of the French capital’s biggest annual art fairs, closed two days earlier than planned, while several major museums, including the Louvre, will be closed on Oct. 24 amid fears of further protests and looting.



Organizers of Art Basel Paris announced the decision was made “in light of potential demonstrations across Paris this weekend” and to protect visitors, exhibitors, partners, staff and artworks.



The five-day event at the Grand Palais exhibition venue features more than 200 galleries from around the world, displaying works including paintings by Pablo Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Tickets cost 47 euros. The fair welcomed 73,000 visitors last year.



The early closure follows protests, looting and violence in cities across France last week, prompting authorities to prepare additional security measures for the coming weekend.



French authorities have pledged to increase the number of security forces deployed on Oct. 24 by 20 percent, including soldiers. Police resources will also be stretched by two major sporting events in Paris on Oct. 25: An NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, and a Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.



Meanwhile, France’s Culture Ministry announced that several Paris museums, including the Louvre, the Orsay Museum and the Picasso Museum, would be closed on Oct. 24 as officials anticipate further unrest and possible looting on the sidelines of a new round of protests.