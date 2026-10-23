Crop output seen rising in cereals, fruits this year

Crop output seen rising in cereals, fruits this year

ISTANBUL
Crop output seen rising in cereals, fruits this year

Türkiye’s crop production is expected to increase significantly in cereals and fruits in 2026, while vegetable output is projected to edge lower, according to the second production estimate released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 23.

Production of cereals and other field crops, excluding fodder crops, is forecast to rise 17.3 percent from a year earlier, while fruit, beverage and spice crops are expected to jump 60.8 percent. Vegetable production is projected to decline 0.8 percent.

Total output is estimated at 78.6 million tons for cereals and other field crops, 33 million tons for vegetables and 31.5 million tons for fruit, beverage and spice crops.

Cereal production is expected to increase 30.9 percent year-on-year to 44.8 million tons. Wheat output, in particular, is forecast to surge 37.9 percent to 24.8 million tons.

In the fruit segment, production is expected to post strong gains across several key categories. Apple output is projected to rise 97.4 percent from last year, while peach production is expected to increase 109.2 percent and nectarine output 114.9 percent.

Cherry production is forecast to jump 289.7 percent, while grape output is expected to increase 60.5 percent compared with 2025.

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