Türk Eximbank, Canada’s EDC sign cooperation MoU

ISTANBUL

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Türk Eximbank and Export Development Canada (EDC) to strengthen cooperation in export credits and support Turkish and Canadian companies in developing joint projects in third-country markets, particularly in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Central Asia, Turkish Trade Mnister Ömer Bolat has announced.

The agreement was signed following a meeting in Istanbul between Bolat and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

In a social media post, Bolat stated, “During the meeting, we discussed the development of our bilateral trade and economic relations and the negotiations on the Türkiye–Canada Free Trade Agreement.”

“We expressed our contentment over making the first round of Free Trade Negotiations during the week starts with Nov. 30, 2026,” he added.

“We will continue our efforts to deepen trade and economic cooperation between our two countries and create new opportunities for our companies,” Bolat said.

Türkiye and Canada on Oct. 22 launched a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, defense, security and technological development.

The announcement followed a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where Erdoğan welcomed Carney with an official ceremony.