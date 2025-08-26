İmamoğlu’s lawyer detained over bribery allegations

ISTANBUL
Nusret Yılmaz, the lawyer of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, has been detained on allegations of mediating bribery as part of a corruption investigation against the municipality.

 

Yılmaz was detained on Aug. 26 in the northern province of Trabzon and brought to Istanbul for questioning, according to media reports.

 

İmamoğlu has been imprisoned since March in connection with the investigation targeting Istanbul Municipality, alongside several district mayors who were also arrested.

 

His lawyer is accused of facilitating bribery within the same probe. Another attorney representing İmamoğlu, Mehmet Pehlivan, was arrested in June as part of the investigation into the municipality.

 

Meanwhile, in a separate development within the inquiry, lawyer Mücahit Birinci was summoned to testify regarding alleged meetings with businessman Murat Kapki.

 

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that Istanbul Police Department has been contacted by Birinci to give a statement in the capacity of a suspect.

 

On Aug. 14, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel claimed that Birinci allegedly suggested a false testimony to Murat Kapki, who is currently in custody over the investigation into Istanbul Municipality corruption and demanded $2 million. Birinci has denied the allegations.

 

During this period, Birinci, a former senior official within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was referred to the party’s disciplinary board with a request for “permanent expulsion.”

 

Following this, on Aug. 17, Birinci announced his resignation from both AKP and active politics.

 

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office noted that, due to Birinci’s status as a lawyer, authorization from the Justice Ministry was obtained prior to taking his statement.

Service sector tops enterprise and employment share
